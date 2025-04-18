As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for next week's NFL Draft, there is discussion among the fanbase about who should be the selection with the 12th overall pick. While some have speculated the Cowboys trading down in the NFL Draft, ESPN can see a dynamic offensive playmaker making his way to the team.

In a recent NFL Draft column on ESPN by Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, each had to pick a prospect for each team that fills a big need and a pick that is of great value, respectively. They both had the same answer in the University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, as Miller especially mentioned how Dallas could use a second wide receiver opposite star CeeDee Lamb.

“The lack of a WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb has held Dallas' offense back,” Miller wrote. “Golden fills that need better than the rest of the available players would for the Cowboys' other holes (running back and defense).”

As for Reid, he would say that besides Golden being an “ideal WR2,” the junior pass catcher also fits new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's system.

“We have another match, as Golden is an ideal WR2,” Reid said. “His suddenness and catch radius make him a fit in Brian Schottenheimer's offense.”

Cowboys have been in contact with Matthew Golden

Turns out that Golden and the Cowboys have spoken before which the Longhorns receiver spoke about on the show “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams. Besides talking about specific details, he would mention how Dallas owner Jerry Jones was talking with Golden's family.

“He told me to call my mom. So I ended up calling her and FaceTimed her. I was like I got a surprise for you and Coach Jerry was talking to her,” Golden said.

“He was just talking to her, telling her she raised a great young man. All the hard work paid off, and she did a tremendous job with me,” Golden continued.

Golden was born in Houston, Texas, where he originally went to the University of Houston for two seasons before heading to Austin to play for the Longhorns. In his junior season, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards to go along with nine touchdowns as he could serve as another weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

At any rate, the Cowboys could have Golden stay in-state once the first round of the NFL Draft starts on April 24, where the team is looking to improve after finishing with a 7-10 which put them third in the NFC East.