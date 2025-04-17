The Dallas Cowboys have a fanbase to re-energize come April 24. Jerry Jones made the questionable hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach this offseason. Now both must nail this NFL Draft class to galvanize a restless group of fans.

Jones and company now have more picks at their disposal. Dallas held eight picks in 2024. The Cowboys have 10 spots for draft weekend this time.

Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is one intriguing option. The Frisco, Texas native would bolster a stagnant ground game. Jeanty even shared an inside scoop on his meeting with the longtime Cowboys owner/general manager. But he gets taken early here at No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. So who goes to No. 12?

We're not turning to mock simulators here. Here's the more logistical choices for the ‘Boys with the much-anticipated spectacle one week away. And with the 12th pick, the Dallas Cowboys select…

Cowboys nab in-state star Matthew Golden to start draft

Matthew Golden stays inside the Lone Star State. The Texas Longhorns speedster arrives to assist CeeDee Lamb on the perimeter.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver rose on draft boards for blazing his 40-yard dash time. Golden accelerated to a NFL Combine best 4.29.

The NFC East franchise has lacked a consistent No. 2 option next to Lamb. They've needed someone to blow the top off defenses consistently too. Golden lacks Lamb's towering stature. He needs to improve his route finishes too.

But Golden is already a prime fit here. He even shared Jones had a FaceTime call with his mom, which he revealed to Kay Adams. That's proof Dallas is interested in the dynamic wideout.

Cowboys address backfield help in second round

Omarion Hampton rises as the next most appealing RB for this class. The North Carolina star lands here at 44th overall.

Hampton is a battering ram back who's unafraid of throwing his 6-foot, 221-pound frame onto defenses. He leaves a trail of bruised limbs in the process.

The big option thrived more on zone running schemes, though. He's limited with his cuts. But he should love Schottenheimer's run-first philosophy — and can push for RB1 duties.

Edge help arrives next for Cowboys

Micah Parsons can use pass rush help. Princely Umanmielen of Ole Miss gives him just that.

The departure of DeMarcus Lawrence persuades selection No. 76 too. Umanmielen delivered a combined 17.5 sacks his last two seasons — including at Florida.

New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likely will love Umanmielen's mix of towering 6-foot-4 size and QB attacking background. Eberflus can start him out as a rotational rusher.

NCAA Leader lands to Cowboys next

Jones does more than hand star cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland at No. 149. He brings in the national interception leader out of Berkeley.

Nohl Williams from Cal boosts the CB help by landing 149th overall. Williams snatched seven interceptions this past season. Projected top pick Cam Ward struggled against him too — including this pick six in 2024.

Williams lacks speed after running a 4.5 time in the 40. But good luck choosing which CB to pick on between Diggs, Bland and Williams all together. Lastly, Williams hails from Oxnard, California, known for hosting Cowboys camp.

Offensive line help comes next out of USC

Interior help is addressed through one of the more versatile linemen available.

Jonah Monheim of USC enters this class as a guard. But he's played center and tackle. Monheim is one of the only OLs to play all five spots.

Like Williams, he's another Ventura County star from Moorpark.

More Texas representation added on offense

Dallas doesn't settle on one Longhorn. Or one running back either.

Schottenheimer and Jones bring in Jaydon Blue of Texas for additional backfield help. Blue brings his own speed with a 4.38 time in the 40.

He's the change-of-pace slasher next to the physical Hampton. He and the UNC star could become the new Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard here.

Final 4 picks address depth

More inside OL help comes via Oregon State's Joshua Gray. He's more of a natural guard compared to the trench Swiss Army knife Monheim. Carson Vinson then comes in at No. 217 to provide tackle depth.

Dallas is yet to find a backup option to Dak Prescott. Indiana star Kurtis Rourke enters the picture as the 239th pick. He played the entire season on a torn ACL while guiding a College Football Playoff run.

Texas native Craig Woodson caps the draft at No. 247. The Cal Golden Bears DB is a mix of downhill hitter and quick thinker on coverages. He's a depth piece here, and concludes a critical draft class for a team that went 7-10 last season.