What the Dallas Cowboys will do in the draft remains a mystery. And Micah Parsons has stayed in the dark about his new contract. But an NFL insider made a monster contract prediction about Parsons.

With other edge rushers securing big deals, it seems like the Cowboys will need to back up the cash truck to Parsons’ home and unload some green ones. That’s the viewpoint of Albert Breer, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The price keeps rising on Micah Parsons,” Breer wrote. “With Chase and Myles Garrett now both over $40 million per year in new money, it’s pretty clear that Parsons’s next contract average will start with a 4. And that 4 won’t be followed by a 0.”

Ouch, Jerry Jones. The boss dude may have to dig deep into the pockets for this one.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons awaiting a large payday

Oddly enough, there’s confusion about the depth of contract talks between the Cowboys and Parsons, according to cowboyswire.com.

“WFAA's Mike Leslie has reported that Parsons and the team have held discussions as recently as Tuesday,” Todd Brock wrote. “NFL Network's Jane Slater says nothing is close and that “meaningful talks haven't even begun yet.” Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS seconded that. So, the waiting continues.”

Also, there seems to be a concern about Parsons’ presence on the team, according to cowboyswire.com.

“From absences at voluntary team workouts to the in-season podcasting to public critiques from teammates like Malik Hooker and DeMarcus Lawrence, the questions continue about Parsons's commitment to the team and whether he's good for the locker room,” Brock wrote. “In his defense, Parsons has said everybody leads in different ways. And now with a new mega-contract up in the air, everybody is watching to see how the organization responds.”

Furthermore, Parsons isn’t the only player the team needs to get under a long-term contract. Guard Tyler Smith, tight end Jake Ferguson, and cornerback DaRon Bland are in this mix as well.

Smith’s importance comes from the fact he’s set to be the lead dog for the offensive line, according to espn.com.

“In my mind, I think it just starts with maintaining that standard,” Smith said. “When I got here, from the film room to walkthroughs, I've seen how Tyron and Zack practice. I've seen how they study. I have thought about how I can be the best leader I can be. How can I continue to improve the standard that they've set before me? It is something that I take to heart every day.”