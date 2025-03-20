As the Dallas Cowboys look to the NFL Draft to bolster the team, the organization still has a contract to work out with defensive star Micah Parsons. While the Cowboys have been in extension talks with Parsons, there still is not a deal done as of late March as the 25-year-old was asked about the contract status just recently.

Parsons was hosting a bowling event for a good cause where he was made available to the media as he was asked about the benefit itself, but also asked about the extension. The defensive end would be asked if he is disappointed he doesn't have a new contract to which he responede with “no” and couldn't delve more into it as questions were only supposed to be about the event according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I asked if he is disappointed that he doesn’t have a new contract from the Cowboys,” Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He said “No” and started to explain but a staff member said the interview would only include questions about the event.”

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke about the contract talks with Parsons and described it as a “two-way street” according to Yahoo Sports.

“The business of the NFL has become so big and again it’s a two-way street. There’s negotiations and sometimes those negotiations take time, [so] it’s our job to focus on the guys that are there,” Schottenheimer said.

“We’re always going to start with our guys,” Schottenheimer continued. “We know them, right? We’ve got history with them. We’ve developed those guys. We understand their strengths, their weaknesses, what they bring to the table from a culture standpoint.”

Cowboys' Micah Parsons spoke before about contract talks

While some Dallas fans could be worried about the delay, it seems that talks have been somewhat productive as Parsons would even defend Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and say that talks have been “good” according to Athlon Sports.

“Me and Jerry Jones … That’s my dog,” Parsons said. “We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate… Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think … I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

“Oh, it's good, you know? It was good,” Parsons continued. “I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see.”

At any rate, the Cowboys are looking to improve after finishing 7-10 last season.