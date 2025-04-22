The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add some offensive weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys could add a wide receiver with the No. 12 overall pick, Tetaiora McMillan and Matthew Golden being the leading candidates.

ESPN's Todd Archer is confident that adding either wide receiver could be the direction the Cowboys want to go in.

“The Cowboys need playmakers for Dak Prescott and McMillan fills that role,” Archer wrote. “He might not have the desirable speed, but he can make plays in traffic and has a big catch radius. If the Cowboys want speed then the pick would be Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who had the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (4.29 seconds). The Cowboys can still help Prescott in the second round with a running back.”

The Cowboys struggled to get much going in 2024, but they hope to get things going when the 2025 season comes around and find themselves back in the playoffs.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones working on trades

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after struggling in 2024. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the way to get the job done is adding some free agents.

“The assumption here is that we're going to get something done and so he knows or should know how important his work is around here and how important his being around here working is to leadership,” Jerry Jones said via ESPN.

“It's a big deal. It's the main reason why I've kind of taken some of the attitude I've taken about this thing. Micah just has to be elevated in his leadership and will be, or it will be a downer when he gets his anticipated contract. It will be a downer if he does not elevate leadership.”

Dallas wants to compete, but still has some work to do before doing so.