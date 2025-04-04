The Dallas Cowboys could be getting close to adding Saahdiq Charles, an offensive lineman who the Washington Commanders originally drafted in the fourth round. The Cowboys worked Charles out, as was reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The #Cowboys worked out veteran OL Saahdiq Charles today, source says. The former fourth-round pick of the #Commanders recently came out of retirement after walking away last summer during camp with the #Titans,” Garafolo posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Offensive line is a position the Cowboys need to invest some effort into improving before the 2025-26 season rolls around.

Cowboys get ‘Dallas Day' advantage

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for “Dallas Day,” an opportunity for draft hopefuls from the area to attend an invite-only event with the team.

“We're fortunate that we have a lot of really good football players in North Texas that qualify for us,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said via ESPN. “I think that's an advantage when you're in a hotbed like we are in Texas, especially North Texas, that you got some great football players.

“Say, the best running back in the draft is right down the street. He may have played [at The Star] before. It is great that we do have a lot of guys that we can have in. It's been brought up before that some people have advantages when it comes to having their local days.”

The workout is a productive one as well. The Dallas Day event is beneficial for the team.

“It was as good a workout as we've ever had on Dallas Day,” former head coach Jason Garrett said after taking Williams. “He was first in line, hustling like you've never seen anybody hustle in an environment like that.”

Dallas Day has plenty of opposition, including some from top executives of other NFL teams.

“It's always been a little bit of a disadvantage because if you're Miami, [Los Angeles] or Dallas, where you have a bunch of pro prospects that come from your metropolitan area, and your ability to get basically a free 30 visit out of that,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

“It's a little bit of a disadvantage — not selling anything short of Green Bay and the metropolitan area there, but at the same time, I don't know if it's that big of a deal.”