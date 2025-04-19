The Las Vegas Raiders made some big changes this offseason as the team hopes to return to the playoffs after a three-year absence. The Raiders figure to be a run-first team under new head coach Pete Carroll, which has prompted many analysts to assume Las Vegas would target Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the draft. And now GM John Spytek’s recent comments appear to reinforce that assumption.

“I mean we just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year… There’s certain ways to build a team, and I don’t know where we got to a place where we don’t feel like running backs are valued,” Spytek said when discussing selecting rushers early in the draft, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

“I come from the University of Michigan and those guys were certainly really valued there. So, it’s hard for me to get away from that,” Spytek added.

The Raiders look to add a rusher in the 2025 draft

Jeanty is easily considered the best running back in this year’s draft class. The Heisman Trophy finalist ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior at Boise State last season. While his receiving numbers were down in 2024, Jeanty proved he had what it takes to operate as a pass catcher out of the backfield the previous year when he had 43 receptions for 569 yards and five scores.

Given Carroll’s history of riding the run game and Jeanty’s elite talent, Las Vegas would be justified in taking the RB sixth overall. And one insider believes the pairing could lead to Jeanty making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

The Raiders are hoping their big offseason moves create a culture change as the team has made just two playoff appearances in the last 22 years. Las Vegas will take the field in 2025 with a new general manager, new head coach and new quarterback.

The Raiders landed Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and the team signed the veteran passer to a two-year, $85.5 million extension. Still, that deal won’t necessarily preclude Las Vegas from taking a quarterback in the draft if the new leadership feels good about the pick.

The Raiders will hold a pre-draft visit with Shedeur Sanders as the team keeps its options open in the first round. If Las Vegas decides to pull the trigger on Jeanty, it could still consider a passer later in the draft. Quinn Ewers, Tyler Shough and Will Howard have all been mentioned as possibilities if the Raiders target a quarterback after the sixth overall selection.