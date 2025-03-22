The opening stretch of 2025 NFL free agency has passed. For Dallas Cowboys fans, the experience has been all too familiar. While other NFC contenders aggressively upgraded their rosters, the Cowboys remained committed to their restrained offseason strategy. They prioritized internal extensions and modest signings over splashy acquisitions. This approach has become a hallmark of Jerry Jones' leadership. It has delivered regular-season success but has also consistently fallen short in the postseason. Now, as the dust settles from the initial wave of free agency, one undeniable truth lingers: Dallas still has significant gaps to address if it intends to compete with the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Free Agency So Far

Despite having the cap space to be more aggressive, the Cowboys have once again refrained from making bold moves in free agency. Instead, they have focused on re-signing their own players and taking low-risk chances on former first-round picks who have yet to establish themselves in the league. The team restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to free up cap space for 2025. This pushed financial commitments into future years. However, they have yet to make any significant acquisitions with the newly available funds.

Compounding the issue, Dallas allowed several homegrown contributors to walk in free agenc. That's despite having the financial flexibility to retain them. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis secured a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Rico Dowdle also inked a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, edge rusher Chauncey Golston landed a three-year, $19.5 million contract elsewhere. The lone notable external signing the Cowboys have made is bringing in Dante Fowler. He did lead the Commanders with 10.5 sacks last season.

Currently, the Cowboys are sitting on $37.4 million in effective cap space. That's the eighth-most in the league, according to OverTheCap.com. And yet, they have refrained from making impactful free agency additions. Meanwhile, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension, as of this writing. Of course, his price tag continues to rise amid a market that rewards elite pass rushers handsomely. If Dallas hopes to avoid another season ending in playoff disappointment, it must prioritize addressing its most pressing needs. They should start with the running back position and the offensive line.

Here we'll try to look at the Dallas Cowboys' biggest need to address after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

Running Back Remains a Pressing Concern

The Cowboys opted not to retain Dowdle in free agency. They instead signed Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. However, Williams has yet to regain his pre-injury form after tearing his ACL in 2022. In fact, he posted the lowest Pro Football Focus (PFF) rushing grade among all running backs over the past two seasons (63.8). Dallas also added Miles Sanders on a one-year contract. However, he has yet to prove he can be a reliable starting option.

Take note that with each passing day, it seems less likely that draft prospect Ashton Jeanty will still be on the board when Dallas picks at No. 12. On the flip side, the depth of this year’s running back class presents opportunities for the Cowboys to land a potential starter on Day 2 of the draft.

Sure, Williams and Sanders provide some depth. That said, neither appears to be a significant upgrade over Dowdle. The latter rushed for 1,000 yards last season. Dallas needs to secure a young, three-down back who can take pressure off Dak Prescott and bring stability to the ground game. Yes, adding a No. 2 wide receiver is also a priority. Still, solidifying the running back position should be at the top of the Cowboys' list.

Offensive Line Needs Reinforcements

If the running back situation is a concern, the state of the offensive line is just as worrisome. Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe are talented young players. However, they will no longer benefit from Zack Martin’s veteran leadership on the offensive front. Meanwhile, Brock Hoffman is slated to start at one of the guard spots. That's despite previously being pushed out of the center competition.

The Cowboys could look to reshuffle the lineup by shifting Beebe to guard and giving Hoffman another shot at center. That said, either way, reinforcements are needed. The Cowboys must invest in reliable offensive linemen to protect Prescott and pave the way for a more effective rushing attack in 2025.

Time for Action

The Cowboys’ approach to free agency has once again left them with significant roster concerns heading into the 2025 season. While other NFC contenders aggressively improved their squads, Dallas has yet to address key weaknesses in a meaningful way. The running back situation remains unsettled, and the offensive line lacks proven depth, two issues that could undermine the team’s chances of keeping pace in the NFC East. If the Cowboys hope to avoid another season of falling short in the playoffs, they must use the draft and any remaining free agency opportunities to shore up these problem areas. Otherwise, they risk wasting another year of Dak Prescott’s prime in a league that isn’t waiting for them to catch up.