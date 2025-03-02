The Dallas Cowboys have watched DeMarcus Lawrence go from second round find in 2014 to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler. But he's facing the end of a illustrious run with the franchise as NFL free agency comes close.

Lawrence enters free agency later this month. By dipping out of Dallas, the 32-year-old will earn a fresh start. Except, Lawrence has no vision of leaving the only franchise he's played for.

He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Sunday that he hopes the franchise will keep him on board. He understands, however, that the franchise will make a business decision with the longtime defender.

“The ball is in their court. I’m not only going to play in Dallas,” Lawrence said, via Mac Engel of the Telegram. “I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here.”

Lawrence added: “It would be a glorious thing. My family is here. I love it here. The fans love me here.”

Can Cowboys work with DeMarcus Lawrence contract wise?

Lawrence has given Dallas every ounce of energy. He played all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 — both representing his last two Pro Bowl campaigns.

But Dallas still facing serious financial and personal dilemmas with Lawrence. He's coming off a Lisfranc injury in his foot that bottled him to only four games.

Lawrence is projected to earn $12 million annually in his next contract, per Spotrac. Money is tight for the Cowboys, though. Dallas holds just above $3.8 million in cap space ahead of the March free agency period, per Over the Cap.

Lawrence would need to accept a minimum deal to stay on board. Unless Jerry Jones and the front office can rework multiple deals to become salary cap compliant. But that's going to likely involve tapping into the salaries of the more highly paid Cowboys players and restructure some contracts.

Lawrence brings Pro Bowl credentials with him to free agency. Other NFL teams could look to his leadership and pass rushing prowess. Bu he's hopeful Dallas will give him one more run before he officially rides off into the sunset.