The Dallas Cowboys shocked everyone on Friday when they agreed to a new deal with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to become their new head coach. This is a promotion for Schottenheimer, who has spent the last two seasons as the OC under Mike McCarthy.

After a fairly brief coaching search after the Cowboys parted ways with McCarthy, Jerry Jones opted for the in-house hire over someone from outside of the building. Cowboys fans were very upset with Jones and the team when the hire was first announced, and now some pundits have also joined in on the dogpile.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger wanted the Cowboys to take a quick pause, questioning whether hiring Schottenheimer is the right move.

“@dallascowboys are you sure about this?” Baldinger wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schottenheimer has gotten a lot of heat as a head coaching candidate during this Cowboys search due to his shaky track record and inexperience at the position. He has been an offensive coordinator at many stops, both college and pro, but this will be his first stint as an NFL head coach and it will come on the team that is constantly under more scrutiny than anyone.

Brian Schottenheimer must reverse track record as Cowboys HC

One of the biggest reasons that most fans aren't super thrilled about the Brian Schottenheimer hire is because of his track record calling offenses before his time with the Cowboys.

Schottenheimer was previously the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks. During his time there, those teams had average to below average offenses in most years, leading most fans to lose faith in him as an elite play caller. He also had a rocky stint at the college level at Georgia, so there have been a lot of ups and downs in his career.

Schottenheimer didn't call plays during his two seasons with the Cowboys prior to this promotion. Instead, former head coach Mike McCarthy was the play caller while Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator, so it remains to be seen how that transition will look and whether it will be successful.

The good news is that Schottenheimer has great chemistry and continuity with Dak Prescott and the rest of this Cowboys offense, so Dallas should be able to hit the ground running on that side of the ball. Prescott will be comfortable with the scheme and the supporting cast, which should allow them to have an improved offense if they can stay healthy.

The Cowboys defense will be a question mark, and it remains to be seen who will be calling the plays on that side of the ball. Regardless, everyone will have a close eye on how the Schottenheimer experience plays out in Dallas.