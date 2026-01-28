The Denver Broncos were hit with an ugly late twist to their story in the 2025 NFL season, and that came in the form of the shocking lower-body injury suffered by star quarterback Bo Nix in the AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Although the Broncos won that contest, 33-30 via overtime to move on to the AFC Championship game, they did so with Nix done for the rest of the playoffs due to an injured ankle.

That paved the way for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to take over the gig under center for the AFC title game where Denver saw its season end in a loss at the hands of Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

Nix, meanwhile, already went under the knife to address his injury. He now looks forward to his rehabilitation from the surgery, which he described as a “very quick procedure,” per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. The former Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks star quarterback also said that he will be training again in four to six weeks and that he does not see the surgery impacting his offseason training.

“I don't see it being an issue at all. It won't affect my training. Won't affect my season at all,” Nix said (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos).

That is at least great to hear for the Broncos and their fans, as they can expect Nix to be back to 100% form in time for the 2026 season.

Selected 12th overall by the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix, who will be 26 in February, threw for 3,931 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 17 games in the 2025 campaign.