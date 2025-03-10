The Denver Broncos have a chance to get a lot better during the 2025 NFL offseason. Denver enters free agency on Monday with roughly $40 million in cap space to spend. The Broncos are getting a head start on free agency by working on a contract extension with one defensive starter.

The Broncos are closing in on a contract extension to keep DT D.J. Jones per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal is valued at around $13 million per season.

Denver is clearly doing whatever they can to keep one of their core contributors on defense.

Jones is the starting nose tackle for the Broncos. He is currently set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year. Jones is a stout run defender who is also capable of collapsing the pocket and creating pressure.

Jones turned 30 years old in January. If he signed a multi-year extension with the Broncos, which Fowler's reporting suggests is imminent, then he could finish his career in Denver.

Jones generated 18 total pressures, including two sacks, during the 2024 season. He projects as an important starter for the Broncos moving forward, pending a new contract.

Broncos also re-sign QB Jarrett Stidham before start of NFL free agency

Jones is not the only player the Broncos are trying hard to retain before free agency.

The Broncos re-signed backup QB Jarrett Stidham on Sunday per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact,” Russini wrote. “The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams. They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him.”

Stidham has played in three games each over the past two seasons in Denver. He is a capable backup quarterback who provides some consistency in case Bo Nix is ever out of the lineup.

It is interesting to hear that Denver is also interested in retaining Zach Wilson. This suggests the Broncos plan to prioritize having three quarterbacks on the roster during the Sean Payton regime.

If the Broncos do not retain Wilson, they may select a rookie in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.