The Denver Broncos made a notable roster move ahead of the league’s 53-man cutdown deadline, waiving second-year running back Blake Watson with an injury settlement following a preseason knee injury. He suffered a PCL strain during the team’s 28–19 win over the New Orleans Saints in their preseason finale, which capped off an undefeated exhibition slate. Despite drawing trade interest prior to the injury, the former Memphis standout saw his path to the roster abruptly cut short.

The move frees up a spot on the active roster while allowing Watson to rehab and potentially return to the team if he clears waivers. He had shown flashes during the preseason, totaling 41 rushing yards on eight carries and adding 30 more through the air, showcasing the kind of burst and versatility the coaching staff values.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report that although the injury led to the decision, Watson has drawn interest from multiple teams prior to being waived.

“#Broncos are waiving RB Blake Watson, per source. He suffered a PCL strain last week, which will lead to an injury settlement with the team.

Watson had trade interest pre-injury so he will be a candidate to get claimed off waivers.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Watson earned a spot on the roster last season but saw limited action in regular-season play. The 25-year-old from Queens, New York, built a reputation for his explosive cuts, physical running style, and pass-catching ability during standout college stints at Old Dominion and Memphis. His dual-threat skill set aligned well with head coach Sean Payton’s offensive philosophy, which emphasizes versatility in the backfield.

The decision to waive Watson also reflects the competitive depth in Denver’s backfield. With J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and rookie R.J. Harvey all in contention, Watson was fighting for a fifth spot — and a minor injury was enough to tip the scales.

Audric Estime, a second-year back out of Notre Dame and former fifth-round pick, was also waived as part of Denver’s final roster cuts. He capped off the preseason with a solid showing against the Saints, rushing eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn’t enough to outweigh earlier concerns, including ball security issues and a lack of burst. After a rookie season with limited impact, the team opted to move on. Still, Sunday’s performance could help Estime catch on elsewhere, as teams in need of developmental depth at running back monitor the waiver wire.

The bigger picture here is a calculated decision during the final stretch of NFL roster cuts. By settling with Watson, the team retains flexibility and can potentially bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers — though that’s far from guaranteed given his pre-injury market.

With a run-heavy system expected to support rookie quarterback Bo Nix, depth in the backfield remains a priority. The Broncos' running back room could still see movement before Week 1, but one thing is clear — Payton is building around players who are healthy, versatile, and ready to contribute right away.