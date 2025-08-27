The Denver Broncos are one of the most hyped up teams entering the 2025-26 season, as the club hopes to make the playoffs once again. However, the offense may have taken a hit on Wednesday, as one of the top wideouts, Marvin Mimis Jr., suffered an injury during practice.

Mims reportedly suffered a groin injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 23-year-old wide receiver is being evaluated to gauge how serious the injury may be. But the good news is that the Broncos don't seem too concerned about the situation.

“Broncos WR Marvin Mims left practice today with a groin injury; the team still is evaluating him, but it is said to be ‘not overly concerned.'”

Marvin Mims Jr. is entering the third year of his career. Many expect this season to potentially be his breakout year after putting up less-than-spectacular numbers so far in his career. In the two seasons he's been with the Broncos, Mims has recorded 61 receptions, 880 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Six of his seven scores came in the 2024-25 campaign.

The injury comes at a bad time, as the Broncos' Week 1 matchup is set for September 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Based on Schefter's initial report, it sounds like Marvin Mims has a chance to be available for Week 1. But that will likely be determined by the organization once they finish evaluating Mims' injury.

If he is forced to miss time, then the Broncos would likely utilize a wide receiver group consisting of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant. Trent Sherfield Sr. could potentially see some reps, too. But if Marvin Mims can bounce back from the groin injury before the Week 1 matchup, then he's pegged to be the No. 1 option behind Sutton.

Look for the Broncos to provide an update on Mims' status in the coming days. That update should provide a clearer timeline as to when he could return to action.