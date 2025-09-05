Denver Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto has a new contract and a story that shows how belief can change everything. Bonitto signed a four-year, $120 million extension this week after a breakout year, but he hasn’t forgotten the role defensive coordinator Vance Joseph played in his journey.

When Joseph arrived in Denver, Bonitto was coming off a rookie season that produced just one sack. Confidence wasn’t high, and he admitted he had doubts about his future in the league. That’s when Joseph pulled him into his office and shared a vision that Bonitto struggled to believe at first. Andrew Mason posted the heartwarming moment on X.

“(Joseph) told me, ‘Nik, you can be a double-digit sack guy in this league,’” Bonitto recalled. “I was like, are you sure you brought the right guy in here? Like, I just had a one-sack season.”

Sometimes, it just takes having someone who believes in you. For Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto, that someone was defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. "When he first came here, I was coming off my rookie year and I had like a half a sack, a sack or something like that. And he… pic.twitter.com/KjqOmrWvKD — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 4, 2025

That moment stuck with Bonitto. Instead of focusing on what he hadn’t done, Joseph focused on what he could become. That faith set the foundation for Bonitto’s leap forward as a pass rusher in 2023. He turned into one of Denver’s most reliable defensive playmakers, finishing with a career-best season that made his new deal possible. And that's exactly why he didn't think twice before signing his extension.

For Bonitto, the story is less about stats and more about having someone who believed in him before the production arrived.

Article Continues Below

“He had ultimate confidence in me, and it’s paid off,” Bonitto said.

Bonito is now betting that even bigger things are ahead, with his prediction for this year. Joseph echoed that belief when discussing the extension, emphasizing that Bonitto is only scratching the surface of his potential. The Broncos defense already leans heavily on his speed and pressure off the edge, and now he’s locked in as a central piece of the future.

This isn’t just about numbers on a stat sheet. Bonitto’s path highlights how confidence, patience, and consistent work come together. He admitted in his press conference that he simply had to wait his turn and keep improving. That mentality worked, and now Denver sees him as one of its cornerstones on defense.

Bonitto’s story has the kind of human touch fans love. He went from doubting himself to being a star who just secured generational money. And it all traces back to one conversation with a coach who saw what was possible. Sometimes, belief makes the difference.