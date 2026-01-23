In the high-stakes world of the NFL, the difference between a season-ending loss and a playoff celebration often comes down to a single “coaching point.” For the Denver Broncos, that nugget of wisdom from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who turned cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian into the hero of a wild 33-30 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills.

The play that changed everything happened in sudden death. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went for the jugular, launching a deep shot to veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. It initially looked like the veteran wideout had secured a massive gain, but McMillian wrestled the ball away as they hit the turf.

Joseph later revealed that the staff had specifically coached McMillian on how to “finish going up” against Cooks, a detail the young corner followed to the letter. Joseph noted after the game that McMillian is the team’s best “ball guy,” so he wasn't shocked to see the sophomore defender make the game-deciding play.

While the Bills statistically dominated the box score, outgaining the Broncos 449 to 349 in total yards, Denver’s defense turned the game into a turnover clinic. They forced five Buffalo giveaways, which proved to be the ultimate equalizer.

Article Continues Below

Josh Allen threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, but his mistakes kept the door open for Denver. On the other side, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played a clean game, throwing for 279 yards and 3 scores with a single turnover.

McMillian’s interception at the Denver 20-yard line flipped the script entirely. It gave the Broncos the life they needed to set up Wil Lutz for a game-winning 23-yard field goal.

It was a historic win for Denver, though a bittersweet one, as the team confirmed Nix suffered a broken ankle on the final drive. As the Broncos head to the AFC Championship to face the New England Patriots, they do so knowing that Vance Joseph’s attention to detail is the reason their season is still alive.