The Denver Broncos advance to a 4-2 record after defeating the New York Jets 13-11 in Week 6. It was a rather ugly contest, as neither offense could consistently move the ball downfield. After the game, head coach Sean Payton revealed how surprised he was with his team's offensive struggles.

Payton, who is 61 years old, admitted that he thought the Broncos were going to be successful at running the ball against the Jets, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. New York stuffing the run was seemingly not on Sean Payton's BINGO card for Sunday's matchup.

“Broncos coach Sean Payton: ‘I didn't think we played well up front. Said ‘This was a game coming in, I thought we would be able to run the ball.'”

Article Continues Below

Denver finished with just 78 rushing yards as a team. Running back JK Dobbins led the way with 40 yards on 14 attempts, while quarterback Bo Nix had the second-most yards with 24. The Broncos had eight different players have at least one rush attempt in the game.

Even the passing was nothing to gloat about, as Nix ended the contest with 174 yards and a touchdown while completing 63.3% of his throws. His lone touchdown score went to tight end Nate Adkins.

Luckily, the defense played at an elite level. Jets quarterback Justin Fields struggled throughout the contest, as the Broncos sacked him nine times. If the defense can continue getting after the quarterback like that, then this team will be a problem in the later portion of the 2025-26 season. The Broncos move on to Week 7, where they will take on the New York Giants.