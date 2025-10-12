Whenever teams lose by a single score, every minor mistake or decision throughout the game gets called into question. For the New York Jets, their most questionable decisions came at the end of the first half in a sequence that even confused Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The initial shock came when the Jets faked a punt deep in their own territory and converted on fourth down. However, despite there only being roughly one minute until halftime, New York did not stray from its offensive game plan of running the ball down the middle and allowed the clock to expire.

Payton admitted the series of events confused him, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos, while calling it “unusual.”

Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner couldn't believe the Jets' finish to the first half vs the Broncos after a fake punt conversion. 🏈🎙️⁉️ #NFL https://t.co/reU43m3t1M pic.twitter.com/K7gCPhb73B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Had the Jets salvaged even a field goal on that possession, it would have changed the entire complexity of the game. Denver's offense was dominant in the first half but stalled out after halftime, resulting in a close two-point victory.

Article Continues Below

The series confused everyone, including the London crowd in attendance. England might not be too familiar with American football, but the local fans knew enough to boo the Jets off the field as they headed to the locker room.

The Jets stuck with their run-heavy game plan throughout the matchup, even with minimal success. They fed Breece Hall 22 carries, but it only resulted in 59 scoreless yards.

The questionable decisions placed head coach Aaron Glenn under scrutiny, but the Jets were limited by horrendous quarterback play. Justin Fields ended the game with just 45 passing yards while taking nine sacks, most of which were self-induced.

Glenn, however, vehemently denied any idea of a potential quarterback change. Glenn insisted that the performance was simply a bad game and not any reason for worry.