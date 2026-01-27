With the Denver Broncos regular season coming one game short of their ultimate goal, fans must now turn their attention to the future and what the next iteration of Sean Payton's squad will look like.

One player who may, or may not, return in March, depending on how free agency shakes out, is John Franklin-Myers, the underrated defensive lineman who can play inside or out in Vance Joseph's scheme.

Discussing JFM's future in Denver after the team's loss to the New England Patriots, star defender Zach Allen gave props to his teammate and urged the front office to bring him back, as the Pro Bowler wouldn't be as good without No. 98 next to him.

“Yeah, the past two years kind of speak for itself what JFM and I have done together inside. So obviously, you know, it would be incredible. But at the end of the day, it's a business and stuff like that,” Allen noted.

Article Continues Below

“But I stand by everything I've said in the past. He's my favorite teammate ever, and the reason I've had my success is because of him, and I'm forever grateful for him. And, you know, when I'm living in a beach house at the end of my life, I'll call up the JFM House because he helped me get it. So, no, I, no, seriously, JFM's the best, man. So, yeah, we'll see how things work out.”

Initially drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, Franklin-Myers was traded to the Broncos in 2024 from the New York Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick. While JFM didn't set the world on fire in Denver, amassing 65 tackles and 14.5 sacks over 33 games, he's been a crucial part of the defensive formula, helping players like Allen shine with his connective contributions. If Allen wants Franklin-Myers back, the Broncos would be wise to strongly consider making it happen.