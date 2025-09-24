The Denver Broncos will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Notably, it will be the second time a national audience sees the Bengals-Broncos matchup on Monday Night Football, as the teams met in Cincinnati last season. With the Broncos off to a 1-2 start, there is work to do, as they welcome the Bengals into Empower Field at Mile High. Someone has to be the Broncos' X-factor for them to have a chance to win.

Denver is currently favored by 7.5 points against Cincinnati, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, this coincides with the injury to Joe Burrow. Oddsmakers believe that Denver will win this game by at least a touchdown. Moreover, they expect things to go smoothly for them and for the Bengals to struggle.

With a Week 4 showdown on Monday Night Football just around the corner, both teams are looking to get a big win. What will it take for Denver to get the win? This is the Broncos' X-factor, and what needs to happen for them to beat the Bengals.

The status heading into Bengals-Broncos on Monday Night Football

The Broncos have lost two consecutive one-score games, falling late in these contests. Although they have been excruciatingly close to being 3-0, they just have not been able to finish the job. Unfortunately, late-game losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers have exposed some flaws in the team.

The defense has been unable to stop opposing offenses. What is the one common denominator? The Broncos have lost the time of possession in the past two games. When they played the Colts, their time of possession was 27:53. Then, when they played the Chargers, they only had a time of possession of 23:40.

Moving the chains and committing turnovers have been major factors in the Broncos' 1-2 start. Alarmingly, much of that has had to do with their quarterback, Bo Nix.

Where Bo Nix fits in

There are many doubts about Nix as a franchise quarterback at the moment. Unfortunately, he is off to another bad start, similar to his rookie season. Nix is 61 for 95 through the air for 535 yards passing, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Additionally, he has taken three sacks and is not moving the chains consistently. Nix has rushed 19 times for 71 yards, but has not gotten into the end zone yet.

Article Continues Below

Going deeper into his three games this season, there have been plenty of missteps. Nix started things off by going 25 for 40 with 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in an ugly Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Then, he went 22 for 30 with 206 yards passing while tossing three touchdowns and one interception in a loss to the Colts. Last weekend, Nix went 14 for 25 with 153 yards and one touchdown. While he did not throw an interception, he still was not good enough to get the team a win.

Nix has not been able to do much of anything against the three defenses he has faced so far, but he has a chance to flip the script on Monday Night Football against the Bengals.

Why Bo Nix is the Broncos' X-Factor on Monday Night Football

Nix performed relatively well in his one game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football last season. He went 24 for 31 with 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 30-24 overtime loss. Of course, the interception is something to note. Nix has been very careless with the football at times.

Coach Sean Payton still supports Nix and believes he can get the job done, but he will need to establish more chemistry with his receivers. Currently, Courtland Sutton leads the team with 13 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Franklin has been solid, catching 14 passes for 141 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Marvin Mims has six catches for 40 yards. Evan Engram did not play in Week 3 and will attempt to suit up in Week 4. So far, he has just four catches for 33 yards in his first season with Denver.

Nix could become a better X-factor if he shows more patience in moving the ball downfield. If his receivers are not open, he has two options. His first option is to take off and run. Likewise, his second option would be to dump off to JK Dobbins. Dobbins has only had four receptions for 14 yards this season. Overall, checking down needs to be the option if Nix cannot find anyone open. It could also extend drives and help the Broncos keep their defense off the field.

The urgency is starting to grow, and the Broncos need a win more than ever. Nix will need to prove to the world that he can get the job done, and he will need to avoid making mistakes in critical situations.