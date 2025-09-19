The Denver Broncos are a leverage penalty away from being 2-0 to start the NFL campaign and have yet to play close to their projected ceiling on defense. If they can get a little healthier, perhaps head coach Sean Payton and company will look like the AFC sleeper candidate that many fans predicted them to be before the season. That will not happen in Week 3, however. Tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Dre Greenlaw have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Earning a road victory versus a 2-0 squad that has looked quite impressive was probably already going to be difficult, and now the challenge should intensify without these two key players. Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler, suffered a back injury after posting four receptions for 33 yards in the first two games.

Greenlaw, a fellow offseason addition who is expected to make a difference this year, has yet to debut for Denver due to a quadriceps injury he suffered in July. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick infused valuable energy into the San Francisco 49ers and was a vital component of a defense that competed in two Super Bowls across a five-year span. Unfortunately, however, his health concerns usually draw more focus than anyone cares to admit.

Broncos coveted both Engram and Greenlaw this offseason

When available, both of these free agent signings should play a role in the Broncos' big-picture plans for the 2025-26 season. Bo Nix does not really have reliable pass-catchers to lean on beyond Courtland Sutton and maybe the emerging Troy Franklin (played with Nix at Oregon). Evan Engram is just two years removed from recording 114 catches for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has the ability to produce in this offense.

While Denver is loaded defensively with guys like Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto leading the way, a strong veteran presence like Dre Greenlaw can help the unit reach its full potential. If his body allows him, he should still have plenty to give this team.

The Broncos identified Engram and Greenlaw as contributors who could push them closer toward their goals, which include contending for AFC supremacy. Therefore, it is hard to overstate their absences. The Chargers are more shorthanded, though, following the news that future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack is going on the injured reserve.

So, Denver could have an opportunity to steal a divisional win in SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.