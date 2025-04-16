With the NFL Draft around the corner, the rumor mill is running rampant with numerous scenarios for each team. The Denver Broncos are in a prime spot to shake things up this offseason, as rumors suggest they're a potential team that could trade down. One of the reasons they could pull off a move like that is due to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos own the No. 20 pick in the draft while the Steelers own pick No. 21. Pittsburgh is rumored to be in the mix to sign Aaron Rodgers as its new quarterback, however, a deal has yet to be reached.

Considering Rodgers' age, many believe quarterback could be a real option for Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That means another quarterback-needy team could attempt to jump them by making a trade with Denver to acquire Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

“The second reason involves the team picking directly behind the Broncos: the Steelers,” Yates wrote. “Pittsburgh still hasn't signed Aaron Rodgers. Even if he joins the Steelers, he'll be 42 years old in December. Pittsburgh knows it has to be mindful [of] its quarterback room for the future — but so do other teams. And as such, another QB-needy team could call Denver to get ahead of the Steelers to secure Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.”

Yates also points toward Denver having a solid roster overall and not having any immediate needs as a reason why the front office could elect to trade back. Rumors suggest the Broncos could be in the mix for a running back, which they can get later in the draft, or a wide receiver to give quarterback Bo Nix more to work with in the passing game.

“The Broncos strike me as a trade-down candidate for two reasons. First, this roster does not have many glaring needs,” Yates wrote. “The most popular position linked to Denver in this predraft process has been running back, which could easily be filled in a later round. (The Broncos have seven picks this year.) Wide receiver is another potential position to target, but there will be some talented pass catchers on Day 2. In fact, I actually find the depth in this year's wideout crew to be more appealing than the headliners.”