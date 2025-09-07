The Detroit Lions and star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are making strides in contract discussions, but a finalized extension is not expected before the 2025 season begins.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had “positive contract conversations” with the team, yet no deal will be completed before Sunday’s opener against the Green Bay Packers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Hutchinson, entering his fourth NFL season, has already become the leader and face of Detroit’s defense. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2022.

Before suffering a severe leg injury in Week 6 of the 2024 season, Hutchinson had been off to a torrid start, registering 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 27 pressures, and one forced fumble in just five games. The injury, which fractured both his tibia and fibula, kept him out for the final 12 games of the season.

Nevertheless, Hutchinson’s career production when healthy has been impressive. In 39 career games, he has accumulated 28.5 sacks, multiple interceptions, forced fumbles, and impactful pass deflections. In 2023, he recorded 11.5 sacks, 51 total tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Hutchinson is currently under contract through 2026 after the Lions exercised his fifth-year option in April 2025. His 2025 and 2026 base salaries are set at $1.1 million and $19.8 million. The ongoing negotiations are occurring amid a booming market for elite pass rushers.

Recent deals around the league have set new benchmarks. Myles Garrett signed a four-year extension averaging $40 million per year with the Cleveland Browns, Micah Parsons secured a four-year, $188 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, and Nik Bonitto agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with the Denver Broncos.

Although an extension with Aidan Hutchinson could become one of the franchise’s largest deals, the timing remains uncertain. Detroit is expected to focus on defending its NFC North title while allowing negotiations to continue behind the scenes. Hutchinson’s return to full health will significantly bolster the Lions’ pass rush, and his value will likely be evident in any eventual long-term agreement.

Meanwhile, the Lions earlier in the day locked in wide receiver Jameson Williams on a three-year, $83 million extension, reinforcing that the team is committed to keeping its core players in place.