When a player like Aaron Rodgers plays in the NFL as long as he has, making enemies is inevitable. Throughout the majority of his career, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dominated the Detroit Lions. That did not stop Ndamukong Suh and him from developing a fiery rivalry. Things reached a new level when Suh stepped on Rodgers, leading to a suspension from the NFL.

Even years after retiring from the NFL, Suh's reputation precedes him. The defensive lineman is an intriguing Hall of Fame candidate when he becomes eligible. Until then, he is enjoying retirement, trying to clear the air between him and quarterbacks he faced during his career.

Suh appeared on Bussin' with the Boys to set things straight. According to him, he did not mean to step on Rodgers. He explained that he could not have done so intentionally even if he wanted to.

“That to me is complete BS because if you go back and watch the play, I’m tussling like two or three offensive linemen. And I’m getting pushed back,” Suh said. “I don’t have eyes on the back of my head to see what’s going on and what he’s doing. And I think that’s why the NFL at the end of the day is like, look, I’m not looking at where he’s at, I just got done fighting two or three of you dudes.”

Article Continues Below

Suh compared his play to some others that received fines.

“You believe what you want to believe at the end of the day and I got fined for it rightfully so or not. That’s where everybody’s biased opinion or unbiased opinion to do it,” Suh said. “But at the end of the day, those things happen. There’s times where people are really intentional. Like we’ve seen some stuff, some clips of some guys where they’re actually trying to hurt people.”

Suh and Rodgers moved on from the Lions-Packers rivalry that continued this season. Both stars have a chance to come to an understanding, no matter what the outside opinion is.