The Detroit Lions are banged up heading into Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and DJ Reed are dealing with injuries. Taylor Decker is dealing with a shoulder issue, as well. Add on injuries to starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and the Lions were certainly not at full strength.

However, the team did get good news before Sunday Night Football. Joseph and Branch are both active for Detroit in Week 6. They will take the field as they look to claim victory at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Arnold and Decker were among the inactives for Detroit, however.

#DETvsKC inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/Z3RxzYAyMV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Branch and Joseph are one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Joseph, especially, has risen to stardom over the last few seasons. In 2024, he was an absolute ballhawk. He led the league with nine interceptions while also recording 83 tackles and 12 pass defenses.

Branch, meanwhile, has also become one of the better safeties in the NFL. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career last season. He finished the 2024 campaign with four interceptions, 16 pass defenses, and 109 tackles.

Both players played a huge role in Detroit's success in 2024. The Lions won a franchise record 15 games last year, winning the NFC North for the second straight season and the NFC's top seed for the first time in their history. However, their postseason lasted just one game, as they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

So far this season, Detroit's defense appears to be a strength. The Lions have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game, according to ESPN. They are particularly strong against the run, having allowed less than 95 rushing yards per game entering Week 6.

The Lions defense will need to be strong again as they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Having Branch and Joseph certainly gives their depleted secondary a major boost. It will certainly be interesting to see how they perform on Sunday night in Kansas City.