The Detroit Lions had a dreadful start to the 2025 NFL season. Detroit got demolished 27-13 in Green Bay in Week 1. It was the nightmare of every Lions fan, especially because it seemed to validate the significance of losing both coordinators this offseason. And that's exactly what one ESPN analyst seems to think.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky did not like what he saw from Detroit's offense in Week 1.

The former Lions quarterback highlighted Detroit's lack of schematic advantages against Green Bay.

“The Lions offensively were as fun to watch. You would look forward to putting on their tape and watching it. And you would just marvel at the ways they would just create advantages for their players,” Orlovsky said on Tuesday via The Pat McAfee Show. “That the way they would create leverage advantage, or numbers advantage, or chunk plays. I saw one, and I think it was a busted coverage by Green Bay more than an advantage created by Detroit.”

Detroit could not control the line of scrimmage and never challenged Green Bay downfield. It was a far cry from what the Lions have been the past three years.

“I’m trying to be respectful here, it was a boring watch, it was a depressing watch,” Orlovsky concluded. “A lot of credit to Green Bay’s defense but what it was the past three years have been and then what it was this past weekend, looked nothing like themselves.”

The Lions need to get their act together in a hurry.

Lions go up against Ben Johnson's Bears in juicy Week 2 matchup

Detroit's offense is sure to be under the microscope in Week 2.

The Lions go up against Ben Johnson and the Bears on Sunday. Yes, Detroit much get its offense back on track and go up against their old offensive coordinator in the same game.

Chicago did not look invincible in Johnson's head coaching debut on Monday Night Football. Johnson has certainly made some changes, but it will clearly take time before the Bears are a juggernaut.

It will be fascinating to see Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson go head to head, especially because they both know each other very well.

NFL fans can expect this game to be one of the most entertaining matchups on the Week 2 slate.

Lions vs. Bears kicks off at 1PM ET on September 14th.