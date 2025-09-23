The Detroit Lions crushed the Chicago Bears in Week 2 at home, 52-41, but they entered Week 3's “Monday Night Football” assignment on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looking to make an even bigger statement. Dan Campbell's men surely answered the call, as they delivered a masterpiece on both ends of the field to take down the Ravens, 38-30.

The huge victory over Baltimore was a product of a collective effort by the Lions. But there were definitely players on the Lions who stood out among the rest. There was the pair of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who burned rubber for 151 and 67 yards, respectively, while combining for a total of four rushing touchdowns on 34 carries.

Defensively, the Lions' pass rush had plenty of moments as well. Detroit sacked Jackson seven times for a loss of 55 yards for the Ravens' offense. Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad led the way for the Lions on that front, as he had 2.5 of those sacks. His relentlessness in pursuing Jackson also resulted in three quarterback hits to go along with his four total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Muhammad's incredible effort was not lost on head coach Dan Campbell, who handed him one of the two game balls in the locker room.

“You know what? I want to thank every player, every coach, everybody that's in this organization, because about a year ago, I was home. I was on the couch, Muhammad said after accepting the game ball from Campbell.

“So when you get an opportunity, you make sure you take advantage of it. I want to also thank the guys in my room for helping me out this week. You know, without them, I wouldn't have been able to do what I did.”

It has been quite a journey for Muhammad, who turned 30 years old in March. He was suspended bythe NFL in 2023, when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts, for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. After a short offseason stint in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, Muhammad was signed by the Lions to their practice squad. He was then promoted to Detroit's main roster and played nine games in 2024.

So far in the 2025 campaign, the former Miami Hurricanes linebacker has 3.5 sacks and eight total tackles through three games.