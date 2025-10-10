Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made his primetime debut on “Thursday Night Football” as the New York Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

While most newcomers would be overcome with jitters in such a big game, not to mention against the defending champions, Dart was the total opposite.

The 22-year-old signal-caller was clinical in the first quarter. In the first drive, he snaked through the defense and found the end zone on a 20-yard rush to put the Giants on the board.

Jaxson Dart escapes the pressure and takes it himself for a Giants TD 💨pic.twitter.com/RvIF4OZaNt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025

He followed it up with a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for the touchdown. Dart went 3-of-5 for 95 yards in the Giants' first two drives.

Jaxson Dart escapes and connects with Wan'Dale Robinson for the 35-yard TD 🙌 Giants up 13-3 early against the Eagles!pic.twitter.com/lgLlNrc1Qi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025

Fans exploded on X to laud Dart's masterful showing, which gave New York the lead after the opening period, 13-10.

“Jaxson Dart has completely given life to the New York Giants. ELITE,” said @EverythingRebs.

“Jaxson Dart looks like a slightly better version of (Patrick) Mahomes but younger,” added @EvinKnowsBall.

@D4DDYD4K posted a GIF to glaze Dart, while also throwing shade at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jaxson Dart snagging the third best QB title in the NFC east from Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/5rc0VJ37Ux — DivaD4k (@D4DDYD4K) October 10, 2025

@rubythevalley also went with a GIF to mock Philadelphia's effort against Dart.

how the eagles defense made jaxson dart look like pic.twitter.com/etchqUS8CM — ruby (@rubythevalley) October 10, 2025

“I cannot figure out if I like Jaxson Dart or I hate him. It is a very odd phenomenon,” posted @starbright312.

Dart, the 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss, replaced veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as the main guy under center after the Giants' 0-3 start. New York is 1-1 with him as the starter.

As of writing, the Giants are still ahead of the Eagles, 20-17, in the second quarter.