The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world when they traded for Micah Parsons. The disgruntled former Dallas Cowboys star could not come to a contract agreement with Jerry Jones, resulting in the trade. Dallas got Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in return. In his introductory press conference, Parsons compared the Packers to his college team, the Penn State Panthers.

Parsons spent two seasons at Penn State, entering the national spotlight as one of the best pass rushers in his class while he was there. He was also surrounded by elite talent, just like the roster he joins in Green Bay. Parsons spoke highly about his new team in his first press conference, excited to start the season in a new situation with a lucrative contract locking him in for four years.

He compared the Packers to Penn State, saying it feels like home, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Micah Parsons: “This is the place where I feel I can take my next step and continue to have a great legacy here.” Compares Green Bay to Penn State: “Feels like home.” (📹 @packers_access)pic.twitter.com/R05AhBmwg7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2025

“Some other guys have talked to me about what it could be like if I decided to come here,” Parsons said. “Once I got that in that comfort zone and I got to talk to Rasheed(Walker) a bit, that's my guy from Penn State, came in together. It's like Penn State, it's like home. It's like a brotherhood, it's safe. You can focus on ball and you can keep everything the right thing. It kind of gave me comfort and kind of gave me an easier decision. This is the place where I feel I can take my next step and continue to have a great legacy here.”

Parsons joins a talented roster alongside Rashan Gary on the defensive line. Clark is happy to be in Dallas, but the overwhelming belief is that the Packers are the clear winners. However, Parsons is on the clock to get in shape and on the field before Green Bay's Week 1 matchup. However, he already feels as comfortable as he did at Penn State in his new home.