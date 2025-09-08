The Green Bay Packers opened their 2025 NFL season with a statement win, knocking off the two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions 27-13 at Lambeau Field. The win ended Detroit’s three-game win streak in Green Bay and also showcased the debut of linebacker Micah Parsons, the Packers’ blockbuster trade acquisition from Dallas.

Parsons entered Week 1 still managing an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, and the team limited his snap count to 45% (29 of 65). On his first defensive series, lined up against All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, Parsons pressured Jared Goff into a quick checkdown, setting the tone for the defense. Throughout the first half, his consistent pressure disrupted Detroit’s rhythm, most notably on a second-quarter third down when he blew past Sewell, forcing Goff into an interception by rookie safety Evan Williams.

Parsons finished the game with three pressures, second most on the Packers behind Lucas Van Ness (4). In the fourth quarter, he brought down a vulnerable Jared Goff with a powerful sack for his first sack as a Packer. Reaching 18.47 miles per hour, he used his speed to close the gap and tackle Goff behind the line of scrimmage. His pressures produced a 2-yard loss on a completion, an interception, and a sack, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Although he finished with only one tackle and a sack on paper, Parsons' impact went far beyond the stats. His constant pressure freed up teammates, helping Lukas Van Ness notch a sack in the third quarter and Rashan Gary register 1.5 of Green Bay’s four total sacks. Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper led the defense with 12 tackles, as the Packers held Detroit under 200 total yards until the final two minutes.

Jordan Love’s efficient outing, 16-of-22 passing for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and a 128.6 rating, paired with Parsons’ defensive impact, propelled Green Bay to its 13th straight home-opening win under Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay’s defense was already a top-six unit last season in yards, points, and takeaways, but the addition of Parsons transformed the pass rush. Once considered inconsistent, the front seven overpowered a Lions offensive line widely regarded as one of the league’s best. Parsons’ presence fundamentally altered the game plan of an offense that scored more points than any other team last season.

His presence made an immediate difference as Gary looked rejuvenated, Van Ness produced his most impactful outing to date, and the Packers’ defensive line controlled the trenches. Meanwhile, Detroit’s run game never got off the ground. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for under 50 rushing yards, neutralizing a key element of the Lions’ 2024 success.

The Cowboys shipped Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for Kenny Clark and draft capital. Whilst Dallas aimed to shore up its run defense, the move looks like it backfired in Week 1. The Cowboys surrendered three rushing touchdowns in a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Parsons boosted Green Bay’s defense against the NFC’s No. 1 seed from a year ago.

The Packers will now turn their attention to Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, where Parsons will likely see an expanded role as his back continues to heal.