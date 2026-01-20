The Green Bay Packers have started their search for a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Head coach Matt LaFleur, who recently signed a contract extension, is focusing on several strong candidates. One of them is Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers have requested permission to interview the Vikings' team member for a position on LaFleur’s staff.

Meanwhile, Hafley, who spent two seasons in Green Bay, was hired from Boston College in 2024. He was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023, finishing with a 22-26 record and leading the Eagles to a Fenway Bowl victory in 2023.

The 46-year-old chose to leave Boston College to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, a move that reflected broader concerns about the direction of college football in the era of NIL deals and the transfer portal.

After building a top-10 defense during his two seasons in Green Bay, Hafley put himself in position to earn his first opportunity as an NFL head coach. His success helped lead to his promotion, along with his connection to Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who previously worked in Green Bay as vice president of player personnel.

On the other hand, Jones has already interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets this month and has been in high demand across the league in recent weeks. He has emerged as one of the most sought-after options for defensive coordinator openings.

Jones joined the Vikings’ coaching staff in 2022 and has served in his current role since the 2023 season. A promotion within Minnesota is possible, especially with Brian Flores continuing to draw head coaching interest. Given the level of attention the 47-year-old is receiving, there is a strong chance he will be in charge of a defense somewhere next season.

This will be LaFleur’s fourth defensive coordinator as head coach, making the hire especially important as the Packers try to remain Super Bowl contenders.

With stars like Micah Parsons and Xavier McKinney, the defense remains central to the team’s success. As the NFL coaching carousel continues, including the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh and the Atlanta Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski, Green Bay is moving quickly under stable leadership.