With the NFL offseason already firing on all cylinders, DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, as the two sides are seemingly too far apart on an upcoming contract extension. So, with many possible landing spots for Metcalf, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as the favorite to land Seattle's 27-year-old receiver, per ClutchPoints Betting on X.

“DK Metcalf is another superstar looking to find a new home and the Packers are the favorite to land the WR,” the ClutchPoints Betting account presented. “Lambeau leaps for DK?”

Now, this feels like a trend that rears its head every single offseason for the Packers.

Green Bay consistently has a pretty good roster, but they almost always need a No. 1 receiver.

Since Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers have needed a top receiving target. Even their starting running back Josh Jacobs said the Packers need a top receiver.

And with Metcalf's trade request out in the open, the Packers are seen as the top landing spot, according to BetOnline.

As the odds currently stand, here is how BetOnline sees it shaking out:

Green Bay Packers (+300) Los Angeles Chargers (+400) New England Patriots (+500) Las Vegas Raiders (+700) Pittsburgh Steelers (+900) Dallas Cowboys (+1100)

For those unfamiliar with what those numbers at the end mean, don't fret. It's quite simple.

The Packers have +300 odds as the betting favorites, meaning they're three-to-one favorites.

What does that mean for bettors? Great question.

Example: If a bettor places a $1 bet on DK Metcalf to get traded to the Packers (+300), they'd get $4 in return — including that original $1 used to place the bet.

Now, while the Packers might be the public's favorite to trade for Metcalf, there might be a different team with better real-life odds to secure the Seahawks' receiver.

Patriots seen as best-fit for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, not Packers

When looking at betting odds for a situation like trade landing spots, it's always important to take the odds with a grain of salt.

Odds are influenced by the public, and for a fanbase that's dreamt of having a No. 1 receiver for years, they're likely the most excited about this possibility.

But, that doesn't make them the most likely team to trade for him.

The most likely landing spot for Metcalf is the Patriots in the eyes of Daniel Jeremiah, who's more plugged in than most — if not all — Packers fans.

Given New England's cap space, trade capital, and weapon-hungry quarterback, they make a lot more sense than Green Bay.

And since the Packers haven't even reportedly contacted the Seahawks about a trade for Metcalf, it's a bit shocking to see them as the betting favorites.

But, based on odds from BetOnline, the Packers are leading the pack with +300 odds, making them the odds-on favorite to trade for DK Metcalf.