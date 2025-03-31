While some are speculating about a possible replacement for Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander since it seems the relationship is heading to a breakup, there won't be a rush in knowing the finality of the situation. With the Packers in trade conversations surrounding Alexander, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave more insight into the process at hand.

While speaking at the NFL annual meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gutekunst emphasized to the media that he and Alexander's side are “working together on finding the best solution.” Plus, Gutekunst made it a point to say that because they “invested a lot” into the star defensive back, Green Bay wants to “make sure” they are getting back something that pleases them according to Rob Demovsky.

“John Thornton is his agent,” Gutekunst said. “We talk weekly about these things and work together on finding the best solution for everybody. We invested a lot in Jaire, and we want to make sure that if he’s not going to be on our football team, helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment.”

Brian Gutekunst on Jaire Alexander possibly staying with the Packers

As there have been frustrations between Alexander and the Packers, there seems to be a mutual agreement that both sides should come out of the relationship on a good path. Gutekunst would also say to the media that there is time to figure out the best road to take regarding the station with the 28-year-old according to Matt Schneidman.

“Obviously a very, very good player for us,” Gutekunst said. “We have some time here to kind of figure that out and see what’s best for him and for the organization.”

One media member would ask the general manager if there is a scenario where Alexander plays in the 2025 season in a Green Bay uniform which sparked a relatively positive response.

“It could be a possibility, absolutely,” Gutekunst said.

However, the football world still needs to be convinced, especially after the Packers signed cornerback Nate Hobbs to the team on a four-year, $48 million deal in the first week of NFL free agency. Whichever route this story goes, there's no doubt both sides want some closure as soon as possible, maybe even before late April's NFL Draft, but while “that would be nice” for Gutekunst, he doesn't want to put a deadline on anything.

“I think that would be nice but I don't think you can say that for sure,” Gutekunst said. “But I think that would be helpful.”

At any rate, Green Bay looks to improve after going 11-6 which put them third in the NFC North.