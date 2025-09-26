The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with some injuries throughout the week leading up to the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, just days before the contest, the team received good news regarding Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs.

Reports indicate that Parsons (back) and Jacobs (ankle) are off the injury report and will play in the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Tight end Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow) is also off the injury report, meaning three of the Packers' key starters will be available.

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), and LB Micah Parsons (back) are all off the injury report and good to go Sunday night vs. Dallas.”

Having Micah Parsons healthy is ideal for the Packers and the fans. Sunday's contest should draw plenty of attention as well, as it is the first time Parsons will face his former team since being traded before the start of the 2025-26 season. So far through three games, the 26-year-old edge rusher has recorded five combined tackles (three solo), six quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs and Tucker Kraft, for that matter, should provide consistency to the Packers' offense. Jacobs, who is 27 years old, is proving to be one of the more reliable running backs in the league. This season, he has totaled 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Kraft should maintain his role as a top pass option for quarterback Jordan Love. He's shaping up to be a potential premier tight end, as he's recorded 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns so far.

The Packers hope to advance to a 3-1 record after suffering their first loss of the season, after being defeated 13-10 by the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Look for Green Bay to do everything to get back on track, as the team looked like a true Super Bowl contender in its first two games of the season.