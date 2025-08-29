The Green Bay Packers are joyful to obtain Micah Parsons in a trade. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys are coming to terms with the loss of a generational talent.

Indeed, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that while he is excited about Parsons, he still feels bad that DT Kenny Clark had to go. Particularly, because he was the remaining player on the team when LaFleur was hired in 2019, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“What a rare, rare, rare opportunity to get a player of his caliber, but it’s extremely bittersweet because Kenny Clark was the last player on the roster when I got hired,” he said.

Last year, Clark finished the year with 31 total tackles, 14 solo and 17 assisted. After the trade, Clark felt a sense of reassurance with the Cowboys.

A longstanding holdout over a contract extension led to Parsons declaring for a trade in early August. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was having difficulties negotiating with Parsons and his agent.

Ultimately, Parsons sought to become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. He denied a purported five-year $202.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

In the end, the Packers gave Parsons a four-year $188 million deal. As a result, the Cowboys' loss is the Packers' gain.

Micah Parsons can put the Packers back on the map .

There's no doubt that the Packers have a young, inexperienced defense. But Parsons adds a dimension of experience and skill that makes Green Bay a team to watch out for.

Furthermore, Parsons will be paired up with two-time Pro-Bowl defender Rashan Gray. They are touted as a potent pass-rush combination that can instill fear in opposing offenses.

Additionally, the Packers are coming in with a dynamic offense of their own, led by QB Jordan Love. All in all, there is no counting out the Packers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.