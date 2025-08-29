The Green Bay Packers are joyful to obtain Micah Parsons in a trade. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys are coming to terms with the loss of a generational talent. 

Indeed, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that while he is excited about Parsons, he still feels bad that DT Kenny Clark had to go. Particularly, because he was the remaining player on the team when LaFleur was hired in 2019, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. 

“What a rare, rare, rare opportunity to get a player of his caliber, but it’s extremely bittersweet because Kenny Clark was the last player on the roster when I got hired,he said. 

Last year, Clark finished the year with 31 total tackles, 14 solo and 17 assisted. After the trade, Clark felt a sense of reassurance with the Cowboys

A longstanding holdout over a contract extension led to Parsons declaring for a trade in early August. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was having difficulties negotiating with Parsons and his agent. 

Ultimately, Parsons sought to become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. He denied a purported five-year $202.5 million deal with the Cowboys. 

Article Continues Below

In the end, the Packers gave Parsons a four-year $188 million deal. As a result, the Cowboys' loss is the Packers' gain. 

Micah Parsons can put the Packers back on the map.

There's no doubt that the Packers have a young, inexperienced defense. But Parsons adds a dimension of experience and skill that makes Green Bay a team to watch out for. 

Furthermore, Parsons will be paired up with two-time Pro-Bowl defender Rashan Gray. They are touted as a potent pass-rush combination that can instill fear in opposing offenses. 

Additionally, the Packers are coming in with a dynamic offense of their own, led by QB Jordan Love. All in all, there is no counting out the Packers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. 

More Green Bay Packers News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Packers GM comments on Micah Parsons’ season opener availabilityMike Gianakos ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
When Packers realized acquiring Micah Parsons was truly realisticJordan Llanes ·
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Brian Schottenheimer’s heartfelt Micah Parsons message after Cowboys-Packers tradeBenedetto Vitale ·
Packers news: Micah Parsons seeking jersey number change with Green Bay
Micah Parsons seeking jersey number change with PackersChris Spiering ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Chris Long issues warning to Jerry Jones over Cowboys’ handling of Micah Parsons feudJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
Packers’ Micah Parsons hilariously celebrates $188 million contract after stunning tradeGuillermo Guajardo ·