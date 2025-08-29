The Dallas Cowboys are feeling the heartbreak of the trading of Micah Parsons to the Packers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is feeling the heat for letting Parsons slip from his grip following a bitter negotiation.

Upon reflection, Jones took the time to speak out about a recent incident involving Parsons, as reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Specifically, he discussed the incident in which Parsons allegedly slept on a table during a preseason game.

Jones said he didn't see the incident, but when presented with pictures, he was not happy about it.

“I didn't see it,” Jones said. “I saw pictures of that. Those aren't ways to handle being a player in a team concept, nor are they about sharpness and attention to detail. Ask (Tyler) Booker, and you can get your butt run over down there if you don't look at what's going on out on the field. Lost Booker because of it.” (I think he means CeeDee (Lamb) getting run over by the official.)

Before being traded to Green Bay, Parsons was in a holdout over a contract negotiation. Ultimately, Parsons' goal was to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. On Aug. 1, Parsons requested a trade when he didn't get what he wanted.

In the end, the Packers gave him that by signing him to a four-year $188 million contract, $47 million annually.

Jones was caught in the middle of the crossfire between Parsons and his agent. At one point, Jones offered Parsons a five-year $202.5 million contract without his agent present. But Parsons didn't want any part of it.

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys need to come to grips with reality .

By losing Parsons, they lost a venerable, generational talent who remains a top defensive tackle. The acquisition of Pro-Bowler Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks are pluses, but they don't replace the value Parsons possessed.

This move is being compared to the infamous Hershal Walker trade by the Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989. They received first-round draft picks, including Emmett Smith, and eventually went on to win three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Walker failed to produce for the Vikings, and they struggled to make the playoffs.

Ultimately, the hope is for the Cowboys to be proven wrong. But in the moment, the loss of Parsons will linger.