While the Green Bay Packers finalized their draft plans, they could hold out hope that a receiver like Tetairoa McMillan would fall to them. And the Packers touted maximum capacity with the bonkers NFL Draft crowd, according to their post on X.

Green Bay showed its love for the NFL

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy made it his goal to get the draft to the league’s smallest market, according to packers.com.

“It's a source of pride — not just for me but I think for the entire organization,” Murphy said. “Once the league decided back in 2015 to take the draft on the road, we thought, what about Green Bay? We're a much smaller city than every other city that's hosted it, but I think it'll be pretty special.”

It marked the first time the draft had come to Wisconsin since 1939. Murphy said the excitement has built in recent months.

“Overwhelmingly, people are so excited. It's palpable,” Murphy said. “It'll be a three-day commercial for Wisconsin and Green Bay. It's quite an undertaking. It's really become the biggest event the NFL runs short of the Super Bowl.”

The players have been excited, too. Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness said it’s quite an achievement.

“It's awesome,” said Van Ness. “I'm amazed at how they've been transforming this place and preparing for the draft. Mr. Murphy's been doing a great job of getting this state and this town ready for it. I'm sure it's going to be amazing.”

Packers fans have long been known as loyal and enthusiastic, and head coach Matt LaFleur has helped keep the team in the playoff conversation in recent years.

LaFleur took over as head coach in 2019 and helped the team win 13 games in each of his first three seasons. Things cooled off in 2022 with an 8-9 record, and the Packers posted a mark of 9-8 in 2023.

Last year, the Packers were back in business with an 11-6 mark in arguably the NFL’s toughest division. They lost in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.