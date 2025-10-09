The Green Bay Packers entered their bye week at 2-1-1. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to settle for a tie against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but his team has played well so far this season. Jordan Love has led the charge, spearheading one of the league's scariest offenses. His tight end, Tucker Kraft, can't wait to see what he can do against the Cincinnati Bengals and beyond.

Love is on the short list of MVP candidates more than a quarter of the way through the regular season. However, the young star has endured some lulls to start his season. He has a chance to get back on track against the abysmal Bengals defense this Sunday. Kraft spoke to USA Today reporter Ryan Wood about his quarterback, saying he is excited to see what the future holds.

“He's really developing this year as a passer early on in the season,” Kraft said. “So we're excited for that Toyotathon moment when he gets really on his horse.”

Article Continues Below

Love and the Packers are one of the premier threats to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC. Through the first five weeks of the season, Green Bay sits just behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. The division figures to be one of the more competitive ones in the NFL again this season. However, LaFleur and the Packers believe in Love's talent and the balanced roster around him.

Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons before the season started, pushing its chips to the middle of the table. After making it to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2024, the Packers entered the offseason looking for the final piece to their puzzle.

Kraft and the rest of Green Bay's pass catchers will play a large role in the team's success this season. However, an MVP-caliber season from Love will put the Packers in the inner circle of title contenders.