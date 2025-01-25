The Green Bay Packers need a deep threat wide receiver in the worst way in 2025 and beyond. Christian Watson was supposed to be that guy for the Packers, but let's be honest. Even when he wasn't injured, he could never put together consistent production. Sure, he gave the Packers the threat of a deep threat —and that can be a big help in opening up an offense — but the times in which he delivered were few and far in between.

Now he's suffering with a torn ACL and heading into the final season of his contract in Green Bay with the likelihood that he'll miss most of 2025 in recovery. If he comes back and makes any sort of impact, it would be borderline miraculous. The point is, the Packers can't rely on Watson to be that guy anymore, and he likely never will be in the NFL again.

As such, it makes a ton of sense for general manager Brian Gutekunst to go find that deep weapon this offseason, and the good news for the Packers is that they do have several avenues they can try. One would be the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers have never been the organization to take a big-time receiver in the first round — their last first round wideout was Javon Walker in 2002 — but they have had plenty of success in finding diamonds in the rough.

Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were all second-rounders. Donald Driver was a seventh rounder. You get the point.

Speaking of Adams, the Packers could bring him back to Green Bay if he's released by the New York Jets (and there's a high likelihood of that) and there are a few other free agent wideouts who could be very interesting. Cincinnati Bengals' wideout Tee Higgins is obviously the big prize this offseason and Gutekunst should at the very least get the Packers in the sweepstakes. The Packers do have $40 million in cap space heading into the 2025 league offseason, so making a big splash with a player like Higgins is certainly possible.

Other interesting free agent wideouts include Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or maybe a run with Keenan Allen if the Chicago Bears somehow let him walk.

There is one name that's not getting much run as it relates to the Packers, but he would make perfect sense for what head coach Matt LaFleur is trying to do in Green Bay. That player is DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, who is heading into the final season of his contract with Seattle.

Why Packers would be a great trade destination for DK Metcalf

Metcalf hasn't come out and specifically asked for a trade but there are plenty of rumors out there about him because of the fact that he's in the last year of his contract and the Seahawks may want to try to trade him away for assets before he has the opportunity to hit free agency and leave for nothing in return for Seattle.

In fact, the rumors are so loud right now that Metcalf was straight up asked about moving somewhere else in a podcast interview. Katie Nolan asked Metcalf if he could see himself playing in Massachusetts for the New England Patriots.

“No, it’s not a desirable place in my opinion. [The Patriots] are a great organization though. A great organization,” Metcalf said.

If Massachusetts isn't a desirable location why would Green Bay be? That's a good question, but consider the organizations in each of those towns. Both are historic and both have great winning history, but the Packers are firmly in a Super Bowl window right now while the Patriots are rebuilding after one year of Jerod Mayo. He got fired and now Mike Vrabel is in place to start the rebuild to help Robert Kraft get back to the glory days.

Does Metcalf want to be a part of a rebuild, or would he rather be the missing piece for Green Bay's offense to help the Packers get over the top — literally.

The Packers have a top-notch running game with Josh Jacobs and that shouldn't be expected to change in 2025. They've got a budding superstar tight end in Tucker Kraft and several “nice” pieces at wideout in Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

What they're missing is that true superstar receiver who can make life easy for Jordan Love is must-have situation, and in Metcalf, not only do they get a superstar, but the Packers get a player who can play that Watson-esque role of being the deep threat to open everything up for Green Bay. Unlike Watson, though, we know Metcalf can produce downfield. He has three 1,000-plus yard seasons in is six year career and he has the type of receiver “gravity” that an offensive-minded coach like LaFleur could use in a ton of creative ways to open up the Packers' offense.

Sure, it's cold in Green Bay, much like Massachusetts, but the Packers can offer Metcalf a better chance to win the Super Bowl than he has right now in Seattle, and it's certainly better than New England's situation right now. They also have the money to trade and sign him to a nice long-term deal to keep him happy for years to come.

It's a match made in heaven. Well, rather, it's a match made in Green Bay.