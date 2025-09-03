As the Houston Texans prepare for their season opening matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, good news flooded through the locker room. Veteran safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, is expected to play against the Rams Sunday. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter via X (formerly Twitter), Gardner-Johnson's training camp knee injury isn't expected to be an issue.

“Texans S CJ Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a training camp knee injury that some worried could sideline him indefinitely, is expected to play Sunday in week one versus the Rams,” reported Schefter on Wednesday.

This is a massive boost for the Texans defense. Gardner-Johnson was brought in to be a difference maker on the backend. After the knee injury sustained in camp, many thought he'd be out much longer based on how it looked. Now, it looks as if Houston's defense will be full speed ahead in Los Angeles. Can Gardner-Johnson and his teammates orchestrate head coach DeMeco Ryans' scheme to perfection Sunday? If so, then the Texans could get off to a fast start on the West Coast.

Texans look to start 2025 off strong with season opening win over Rams

Ryans heads into his third season as the Texans head coach looking to build on his prior success. Two NFC South division titles under the head coach have led to playoff berths. Yet Houston was bounced in the divisional rounds in both 2023 and 2024. The Texans are looking to not only recapture the South but make it further than the divisional round in 2025.

A win on Sunday in Los Angeles would do nothing but help Houston accomplish that. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been limited by a bad back. It's likely he'll still be feeling it on Sunday. If Gardner-Johnson and the Texans defense can force the veteran into a few early mistakes, then a victorious outcome in the season opener could come much easier than many expect.