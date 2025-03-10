The Indianapolis Colts have plenty to hash out at the quarterback spot. Anthony Richardson could be on the move this offseason after two consecutive disappointing NFL campaigns, but there is at least some strength growing on the offensive line, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Colts and right tackle Braden Smith completed a revised contract to remain with the team for another season, per sources.

Smith made 12 appearances for the Colts during the 2024-25 campaign, and became one of the team's most dominant pass protectors.

While the seven-year veteran is now locked in for another chance to turn heads in Indianapolis, he is still set to become a free agent in 2026. The reworked deal offers another opportunity for Smith to prove his value, as well as give the Colts a low-risk, high reward chance for a massive player on the frontlines.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard provided insight into the work in progress with Smith.

“What I will tell you is he’s doing really well, and he wants to play football,” Ballard said on Monday, per Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. “We’ll work through the rest of it.”

“We’re supporting Braden,’’ Ballard said. “I think the world of him and he’s been a great player for us. We’ll see going forward.”

Anthony Richardson's future with the Colts still up in air

There is still a window for the Colts to move on from Richardson, but there also remains a sense of a turnaround from the young quarterback with the right pieces around him.

The organization has yet to agree to terms on another quarterback this offseason. Rest assured, the Colts will be bringing in competition for Richardson if he does stick around for next season.

With seven available picks in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, the Colts could potentially start over with one of the available quarterback options on the big board. But building the offensive line appears to be of greater importance to Ballard and the front office.