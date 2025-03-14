The Indianapolis Colts have been active in free agency as the team attempts to rebound from its 8-9 finish in 2024. In an effort to improve a porous pass defense, the Colts focused on restocking their secondary this offseason, adding former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year deal worth up to $60 million.

At his introductory press conference, Ward was asked why he thought the Colts pursued him in free agency. “Because I’m a great player – I would assume that’s why,” Ward responded per The Athletic’s James Boyd on X.

Although that’s a solid answer, Ward was pushed to expand on it and break down what makes him great. “I can press. I can tackle. I can play off. … I feel like I can do it all as a corner. My game is versatile. I just feel like I’m a CB1, a great cornerback,” he explained.

The Colts hope cornerback Charvarius Ward shines in Indy

Ward was considered the second-best corner available in free agency behind only D. J. Reed. However, the seven-year veteran is coming off a down year with the 49ers in 2024. Ward played a career-low 12 games and failed to record an interception.

The previous season was probably Ward's best, as he had 72 total tackles and career highs in interceptions (five) and passes defended (23) en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

After going undrafted in 2018, Ward eventually caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs. He stayed in KC the first four years of his career before signing with San Francisco. He reached the Super Bowl with each team, appearing in three title games overall and winning one with the Chiefs.

The Colts have not had much postseason success of late. The team has missed the playoffs for four straight years. In 2024, Indianapolis had the 26th ranked pass defense in football, allowing 229.4 yards per game. In addition to Ward, the Colts added Camryn Bynum on a $60 million contract in an effort to rebuild the secondary.

While Indy bolstered its defense, it also made an intriguing move on offense. The Colts added former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal. The team wants Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job in Indianapolis.

Richardson was the fourth overall draft pick in 2023. However, he’s failed to impress in 15 career starts across two seasons with the Colts. Jones spent the better part of six seasons as the Giants’ signal caller. Despite questions about his future as the starter, New York signed him to a four-year, $160 million extension prior to the 2023 season. Jones was then cut by the Giants after Week 10 in 2024.