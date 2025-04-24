The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived as the festivities in Green Bay are just hours away. Michigan football star defensive lineman Mason Graham is going to be one of the first players off the board on Thursday night, and there is a chance that the Jacksonville Jaguars pick him up. Graham participated in an interview with Kay Adams on Thursday, and it was clear that she is hoping for Graham to end up in Jacksonville.

Kay Adams referred to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen as Mason Graham's “new head coach” in her social media post, and she was curious if Graham had been working on his “Duval” chant. He said that he hasn't been practicing it, but he did have a good story about his meeting with Coen.

“I haven't, but it was funny though. At my combine interview with the Jaguars, I hit coach Coen with that [Duval],” Graham said. “I hit the Duval right when I walked in the meeting. … They all just started laughing, like everyone in the room just started dying. And then we got more serious and got into the meeting.”

Liam Coen went viral for his version of the “Duval” chant after he was hired as the new head coach of the Jaguars. Adams couldn't believe that Graham did that so early on.

After the jokes were put aside, Graham went in depth about what he experienced during the serious part of his meeting with the Jaguars.

“Every team is different, you know, some teams just want to get to know who you are,” he said. “Some people, you know, put you on the board. Some people will go over tape. It's just different. But, you know, they went over, kind of what they do, and kind of see how I fit in that scheme. And it was cool.”

The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick in the draft, and Kay Adams is hoping that they use it on Michigan football star Mason Graham.