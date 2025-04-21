With the Jacksonville Jaguars preparing for the NFL Draft which starts Thursday night with the first round, there are people theorizing of who the team will select under new head coach Liam Coen. As people wonder if the Jaguars will make moves during the NFL Draft, the latest from ESPN football insider NFL Draft could hint at a splash.

Schefter's latest column regarding the draft includes information about Jacksonville and how, under a new era led by Coen and especially general manager James Gladstone, the team will be a “wild card.”

“Many mock drafts have pegged the Jaguars to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall,” Schefter wrote. “As the venerable Lee Corso says, however — not so fast, my friends. New GM James Gladstone — who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 — might not be that predictable. As one league executive said recently: ‘Jacksonville is a wild card — watch.'”

Many believe that with the fifth overall pick, the team will pick Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty who is no doubt a “sleeper option” in regards to a team as said by Jeremy Fowler.

“I'm hearing that Jeanty is in play for the Raiders, among a few options,” Fowler said. “They're also looking at offensive tackle potentially. But there's some momentum around the raiders and Jeanty, I'm told, Jeanty, would love to play for the Raiders they're atop his wish list, as far as what the player wants, we'll see what the team wants, but this is an option that clearly will go somewhere in the top ten to 12. I even talked to one team who thinks he would slip out of that range. In fact, Jacksonville at number five, could be a sleeper option for Genty as well.”

Jaguars could select top offensive weapon with fifth pick

While Jeanty to the Jaguars has been spoken about before, people do question that if the fifth overall pick is too high for a running back, despite the Boise State star being an incredible prospect. Another option that could be in play for a pick that high is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, as mentioned by Schefter.

“Jaguars coach Liam Coen has long had a soft spot for wide receivers in the draft, and the top-rated wideout in this class, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, has drawn comparisons to … the Bucs' Mike Evans,” Schefter wrote. “Coen, who coached Evans last year, knows how valuable a player like that can be to an offense. Some have questioned McMillan's passion for football, but others suggest he is misunderstood and that, when he's on a football field, ‘he's an absolute baller.'”

Jacksonville will be on the clock come Thursday night.