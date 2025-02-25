After a disappointing loss in Super Bowl LIX for the Kansas City Chiefs, their blueprint for the 2025 offseason likely includes beefing up their trenches in free agency or the draft. With that, however, they could also be losing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency. The NFL Scouting Combine is next for NFL teams in the offseason, fans are busy making the perfect mock draft, using tools like the PFN Mock Draft Simulator. This tool allows fans to become their favorite team's general manager for a few minutes, making hypothetical draft picks and trades to ensure a better season in 2025.

For the Chiefs, expectations are high. They were one game away from three-peating in the Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles' defense was able to control the game from beginning to end.

So, if Kansas City wants to remain one of the top teams in the league, having a strong 2025 NFL Draft is crucial for them.

But for a team that's seemingly loaded from top to bottom, what positions do the Chiefs need to address in the draft?

Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft position needs: DT, OG, WR, OT, TE



As previously mentioned, the Chiefs must beef up their trenches. Whether it be an offensive and/or defensive lineman, their need for big boys is at an all-time high.

Kansas City's biggest need is defensive tackle, per the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, followed by offensive guard, receiver, offensive tackle, and tight end.

Although their defense has players like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis on the defensive line, they need more depth. If they lose either player in a game, their defensive line gets exposed, showing how important Jones and Karlaftis are to Kansas City's defensive front.

Along with beefing up the trenches, it's fair to say that the Chiefs need a receiver, especially if DeAndre Hopkins tests free agency — or retires — in 2025.

That's not the only pass-catcher they need, as Travis Kelce's future is hazy.

Even if he stays in KC for the 2025 season, the sand is running out in Kelce's NFL career hourglass. Kelce considered retirement before Super Bowl LIX — and after their disappointing loss — the likelihood that Kelce retires is even greater.

Again, he could stay with the Chiefs for another year or two, but anything beyond those two seasons shouldn't be considered likely.

So, with the Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft needs out in the open, how does the PFN Mock Draft Simulator do at re-tooling the Chiefs after losing Super Bowl LIX?

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator (with trades) is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFN's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks and trades.

Chiefs No. 31 pick: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

As the Super Bowl runner-up, the Chiefs have the second-to-last pick in the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. And with that pick, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected offensive tackle Cameron Williams out of Texas.

Going into 2025, the Chiefs' starting left tackle is Joe Thuney, who had an impressive 2024 season as far as the stats are concerned.

On the side, Jawaan Taylor is their right tackle, although his season was less impressive than his counterpart on the right side. Penalties plagued Taytlor's 2024 season, so maybe the PFN Mock Draft Simulator saw Williams as a replacement for him on the Chiefs' offensive line.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 335 pounds, Williams is a monster of a man on the offensive line.

Given his size, he moves really well for someone close to 350 pounds.

Expand Tweet

However, his inexperience is evident in the film sometimes, as he's a bit raw as a prospect as a true junior.

Williams could've stayed in college one more season, but he decided to elect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Chiefs wanted to take him with the understanding that he might not play right away, that could make sense.

But, using a first-round pick on Williams — considering how talented the defensive tackles in this class are — could be a mistake by Brett Veach and Co.

The simulator seems to be using the Super Bowl as a reason for this pick, as Patrick Mahomes was under duress the entire game.

It's a perplexing selection, though.

If they can move Thuney inside to replace Smith, that creates a hole at left tackle.

Taylor is a natural right tackle, as is Williams.

Maybe Williams could switch to left tackle, but as a raw prospect at right tackle, it could be asking too much to have him make the switch in the NFL.

While this wouldn't be a bad pick for the Chiefs, it could be a bad fit for what they have on their offensive line already.

Chiefs No. 63 pick: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Following a questionable pick for the Chiefs at No. 31, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected TCU receiver Savion Williams. That's back-to-back players with the last name of Williams.

I'm noticing a trend.

He also has some of the best hair in the 2025 NFL Draft. That doesn't pertain to his abilities on the field, but that is of note while researching the TCU receiver.

Anyways, Williams is a big-body X receiver. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, wearing the build of a true outside X receiver.

And when looking at the Chiefs' roster, they really didn't have that in 2024 — before trading for DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline.

As a five-year receiver with the Horned Frogs — through 52 games — Williams totaled 137 receptions, 1,655 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also added six rushing touchdowns, all of which came in the 2024 season.

While his five seasons weren't overly productive, Williams adds a unique aspect to his game that not all receivers in this class do.

Williams can line up just about everywhere on the field.

And when watching his film, he has some Cordarrelle Patterson to his game. He's bigger than him, but they're similar nonetheless.

Expand Tweet

In an offense led by Andy Reid, the Chiefs could be a great landing spot for Williams.

Not only could they be in a position where they need an X receiver, but he can line up at nearly every skill position on offense.

2020 Wide: 56 Slot: 3

2021 Wide: 189 Slot: 16

2022 Wide: 503 Slot: 65 Backfield: 10 QB: 1

2023 Wide: 479 Slot: 62 Backfield: 6 QB: 5 Inline: 2

2024 Wide: 345 Slot: 95 QB: 46 Backfield: 38 Inline: 1



As is seen, Williams played all over the offense — and if he gets paired with Mahomes — who knows how high the ceiling could be for Williams?

He has a bit of a drop issue, totaling 15 drops across his five seasons. In 2024 alone, Williams had a drop rate of 11.8%, which would've ranked fifth-worst in the NFL during the 2024 regular season.

It's a bit skewed — honestly — with Williams' 0.0% drop rate in 2020 when he got targeted just four times.

Taking that season out, Williams' drop rate rose to 10.3% across his career.

It's not great, and the Chiefs could pass on a receiver with drop issues after their Kadarius Toney experiment.

But, it's what the simulation wanted, so that's what it got.

Who's next?

Chiefs No. 66 pick (from TEN): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

In return for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs received a 2025 third-round pick — among other pieces — and that's pick No. 66 right here.

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected running back TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State for the Chiefs with their first third-round pick.

In a committee alongside Quinshon Judkins during the Buckeyes' 2024 National Championship team, Henderson played more of the “Player 2” role. It wasn't by much — but based on carries — Judkins got utilized more frequently.

That isn't to say Judkins is the better prospect, however.

Henderson finished this 47-game college football career at Ohio State with 590 carries, 4,614 all-purpose yards, and 48 total touchdowns.

As a running back prospect, Henderson would be a great addition to the Chiefs' offense.

He has elite speed, good hands, and is an excellent pass-blocker — which could be the trait NFL general managers fall in love with most.

Expand Tweet

After the Chiefs cut Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it's clear they've had their eyes set on making adjustments to their running back room.

But with Isiah Pacheco leading their backfield, Henderson could add great variability to the backfield and passing game.

One of the best parts of Henderson's game is his lack of turnovers.

Throughout 1,677 snaps, he fumbled just once. In Week 3 of the 2021 season, Henderson ended the game with 23 carries, 270 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and one fumble.

That would remain the only turnover in his college football career.

Although he didn't go his full career without a fumble, he was darn close, giving NFL general managers security that there shouldn't be fumbling issues at the next level.

However — in a loaded running back class — Henderson's name could fall further than it might've in a different NFL Draft.

He's likely to be a Day 2 pick, however, his performance in the NFL Scouting Combine will help pinpoint where he could land in the draft.

With three straight offensive picks for the Chiefs, will the PFN Mock Draft Simulator continue with the trend? Or — will Kansas City look at addressing the defensive side of the ball?

Chiefs No. 95 pick: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (Fl.)

Well, well, well, is this a Travis Kelce replacement by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator? With the 95th pick, the simulator selected Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo.

While they could've attacked the trenches with this pick, the simulator decided the Chiefs needed their next tight end.

Nothing has confirmed that Kelce will retire — but being 35 years old and showing signs of worsening play in 2024 — it could be wise for the Chiefs to get their next Kelce.

Even if Kelce has another year or two, drafting their next-in-line behind him isn't a bad idea at all.

The biggest question mark would rely on whether Arroyo is even available at this pick. He's a player who could benefit from the combine, but he announced he won't be participating due to a knee injury he suffered at the Senior Bowl.

In one of the final picks of the third round, it's not overly probable that the former Miami Hurricane is waiting to hear his name called.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, you wouldn't believe he was as big as he is when watching him.

He's not just fast for his size. He's fast in general.

Expand Tweet

While speed isn't really Kelce's game, the Chiefs have shown a desire to be a team that prioritizes speed on offense.

So, if that's truly by design, Arroyo would fit right in, giving Mahomes a speedy target down the middle of the field.

40-yard dash times

Xavier Worthy: 4.21

4.21 Rashee Rice: 4.51

4.51 Hollywood Brown: 4.27

Again, it depends on whether Arroyo actually makes it down this far. If he does, the Chiefs would be ecstatic to add him to their 2025 roster.

That's whether Kelce retires or not. In fact, with Arroyo coming back from a recent injury, it could be smarter to give him a slower ramp-up period as he transfers to the NFL.

And what better teacher than Travis Kelce?

Chiefs 3-round mock draft simulation grade: B/B+

It'd be hard to be overly upset if the Chiefs walked away from the first three rounds with Cameron Williams, Savion Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, and Elijah Arroyo.

The best pick could be Savion Williams, as his ability to line up anywhere in the offense, paired with his high-end speed and a 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame could be deadly paired with Reid's offensive mind.

With that, however, their first pick might've been a bit of a wasted selection.

Cameron Williams is a talented prospect and could be good in the NFL. But — given the Chiefs' offensive line looks — Williams could possibly be a poor fit.

Given the value the Chiefs selected him, too, it's just not the best pick by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.

Another gripe is that both Henderson and Arroyo could be gone at these picks. Henderson could even get drafted late in the first round.

So, for Chiefs fans to get excited about him being available at pick No. 66, their hearts could be broken come the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine should help the projections of some, but notable names have already opted out of participating in the drills.

At the end of the day, mock drafts are more of a thought experiment than a projection. It's a tool that allows fans to get familiar with more and more prospects. The prospects might not be available in the actual draft compared to where they're getting mocked to get drafted, but that's what makes the NFL Draft so fun to research: It's unpredictable.

Mock drafts just allow fans to put themselves in the role of general managers, seeing how they would handle things if they were pulling the strings for an NFL franchise.