The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from going head-to-head in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be at full strength for the game, a fact that head coach Andy Reid will be happy about.

Reid confirmed that the Chiefs have no injuries to report with the game approaching, per NBC Sports.

"Head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday press conference that there were no injuries to report. Reid said every player on the roster will take part in that practice session,"

Not having any injuries to worry about will be beneficial for the Chiefs, as they can concentrate on beating the Eagles. The NFC Champions could give the Chiefs a run for their money, as Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been taking care of business throughout the playoffs.

Their health, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, puts the Chiefs in the best position possible to slow Barkley down, however.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans. FOX will carry the television broadcast.

Andy Reid not ready to retire

With Reid getting up there in age, he will turn 67 years old on March 19, speculation about his longevity as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has started to circulate.

Reid confirmed that the Super Bowl against the Eagles will not be it for him in Kansas City, however.

“I enjoy being around the guys,” Reid said via ESPN. “I enjoy the football games. You can't put in the hours that we do and not enjoy it. So, I really love the game.”

Clark Hunt, the chairman of the Chiefs, is so confident that Reid has fuel left in the tank that preparation for his retirement has not started.

“I don't think we're close enough to that point where you have to keep that ready list,” Hunt said. “A lot changes every year in terms of the coaching landscape, so I think that's premature.”

Additionally, rumors that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could be getting close to hanging it up have been increasingly popular as well. Like Reid, however, Hunt is confident that Kelce's time is not up either.

“He's not made a decision that I'm aware of,” Hunt said. “I personally think he'll be back because he loves the game so much, but we're going to let him take the time he needs to make that decision and certainly hope he wants to come back.”

Despite what many people may want, Reid and Kelce do not seem to be in any hurry to call it quits.