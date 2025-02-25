The Kansas City Chiefs are recovering after a disappointing defeat in this year's Super Bowl. Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid is putting the pieces together this offseason, and hopes that his tight end Travis Kelce is doing the same.

Reid says that Kelce should take a breather before making any huge decisions.

“At this point, get out of town (and) relax. For right now, that’s what he’s doing,” Reid said ahead of this year's NFL Combine, per The Athletic.

Kelce is weighing whether to retire from football, following last season's Super Bowl loss. The Chiefs got steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. Kansas City fell behind 31-0 in the game in stunning fashion.

Kelce and Reid have won three Super Bowls together in Kansas City.

The Chiefs hope that Travis Kelce is back in 2025

Kelce has been a huge part of Reid's offense in Kansas City the last several years. The Chiefs tight end has played with the team for more than a decade. He's been a part of five teams that reached Super Bowls.

The last two years, Kelce's numbers have declined somewhat. He finished the 2024 season with 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. Just two seasons ago, Kelce had a 1,000 yard receiving and 12 touchdown season.

Kelce is now known as a celebrity just as much as a football player. He's made headlines around the world for his infamous romance with the Grammy Award winning singer Taylor Swift. The two are seen together frequently, and Swift attends Kelce's games. She attended this year's Super Bowl, where she was booed.

Kelce has also started an acting career. He hosted the comedy show Saturday Night Live, and starred in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler. His career away from the football field may be a reason why he could retire.

“I think Travis — I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do,” retired NFL player Jason Kelce said on The Steam Room podcast. “We're very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things. Sometimes I can overanalyze situations, and any big decision I'm having in my life I'll think about the negatives and what about this or that.

“My brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don't want to play.'”

Chiefs fans everywhere, as well as Andy Reid, are anxiously awaiting Kelce's decision.