After 12 seasons, four teams, and 19 different quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is finally going to the Super Bowl.

Hopkins will join his Chiefs teammates in New Orleans on Feb. 9 for Super Bowl 59 after Kansas City held off Buffalo 32-29 in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Despite only having one catch for 11 yards in the game, Hopkins has had a solid season in his first year with the Chiefs, catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns after being acquired Oct. 24 from Tennessee.

“I've been doubted, a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins told KCTV5's Marleah Campbell after Sunday's game. “Twelve years in the league, man I got traded for pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out here and make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”

Kansas City brought in Hopkins to add another receiving threat to go along with rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce.

“It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level,” Hopkins told CBS about playing with the two-time defending champions. “Takes your focus, your drive to a different level, knowing you're playing for something. It takes your game to a different level.”

DeAndre Hopkins' long road to the Super Bowl

Hopkins was a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2013 by the Houston Texans, immediately making an impact with 802 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

Six of the next seven seasons saw Hopkins eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, highlighted by four division championships in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Coincidentally, Hopkins and the Texans were knocked out of the 2019 AFC playoffs in the divisional round by his current quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs.

On March 16, 2020, the Texans stunned the NFL world by trading Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. In Arizona, Hopkins had instant chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, tallying 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals.

After missing significant time the next two seasons due to injury and a 2022 performance-enhancing drug violation, Arizona cut Hopkins on May 26, 2023. The five-time All-Pro was immediately signed by the Tennessee Titans and put together another solid first season, catching 75 balls for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hopkins played in six games for the Titans in 2024 before being traded to Kansas City for a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick.