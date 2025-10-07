The recent game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars shifted when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pick-six, resulting in his opponent taking a seven-point lead.

Known Chiefs fan and SNL alum Heidi Gardner joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast. Of course, the former NFL quarterbacks were freaking out during the play, but Gardner was similarly devastated as a fan of the Chiefs.

She kept repeating, “No,” while Devin Lloyd ran the ball into the endzone. Gardner had predicted a touchdown pass to Juju Smith-Schuster, who Mahomes targeted on the play, but Lloyd stepped in front of it.

Heidi Gardner’s reaction on the ManningCast is every Chiefs fan after that Mahomes pick six pic.twitter.com/FoKtcST6o4 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was likely the lowlight of Gardner's time on the ManningCast. This was Mahomes' lone interception of the night, but it was costly.

The Chiefs fall to 2-3 with their loss to the Jaguars on Monday Night Football

After winning two games in a row, the Chiefs' win streak was snapped by the Jaguars in Week 5. The Chiefs methodically drove down the field in the fourth quarter to take a 28-24 lead. However, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars back down the field to win it.

His game-winning touchdown was wild. Lawrence tripped twice before getting up and running the ball into the endzone from the goal line.

Mahomes threw for over 300 yards for the first time in 2025. He also passed for a touchdown and ran one in. He was also the team's leading rusher with 60 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs' offense was moving for the most part. They out-gained the Jaguars on offense, but their defense couldn't get a stop when it mattered most. Plus, they were penalized 13 times, whereas the Jaguars were only penalized four times.

The Jaguars improve to 4-1 on the year with the win. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 2-3 and in third place in the AFC West. They will now face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. That will be a crucial matchup for them. They will then get Rashee Rice back from suspension the following week.