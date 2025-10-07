While watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on his ESPN2 ManningCast with brother Eli, Peyton Manning offered his special guest, Missouri native and superfan Heidi Gardner, a chance to predict where Patrick Mahomes would put the ball on second and goal with 2:38 left to play in the third quarter.

Gardner, an SNL alumni with great comedic timing, chose JuJu Smith-Schuster, but in a cruel twist of irony, the ball did end up going his way, only for Devin Lloyd to pick it off instead with no one in front of him. Manning, doing his best Tom Brady impression, provided commentary on the play as it evolved.

“I mean, she said pass. So she's in for a pass. Juju,” Manning pleaded, but alas it wasn't meant to be, as Lloyd jumped between Mahomes and Smith-Schuster and picked up the ball, running down the field with the endzone in his sights.

“Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no,” Manning declared, pleading with someone to stop the Jaguars linebacker.

Unfortunately for Manning, Manning, and Gardner, it wasn't meant to be, as Lloyd officially became the recipient of the longest interception return of Mahomes' career. Still, being quick on his feet, Payton offered the former SNL member a minor bit of credit, as she predicted where the ball would go, even if it didn't ultimately get there.

“Heidi, I think Lloyd heard you say Juju,” Manning explained. “You did not predict that. He ran right into it, right in front of Juju. That's who he was throwing to.”

Currently in the midst of one of the worst stretches of his NFL career, Mahomes is looking down a 2-3 start to the season, with the Jaguars improbably getting hot under new head coach Liam Coen. Even with Rashee Rice returning and Tyquan Thornton unlocked after a brutal run in New England, eventually, something had to change if the season will get back on track.